Youth injured in attack in Chopra

Raiganj: A youth, Rabiul Habib, was seriously injured after a miscreant hacked him with a dagger on the road near his house, at Chopra of North Dinajpur district, on Thursday night. His father, Moqleshwar Rahaman, was a CPI(M) leader of Chopra. The injured youth is undergoing treatment at the Islampur subdivisional Hospital.



Habib was returning home to Block Para in Chopra, after attending a marriage party. When he neared his house, a miscreant started hacking him with a dagger. He received serious cut wounds on his hands and back. However, he managed to escape from the spot. Swapan Guha Neogi, member of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee said: “We have reports that the anti-social element was backed by the TMC. Jakir Abedin, a TMC leader of Chopra said: “TMC has no connection with this crime. It might be a result of internal clash of CPI(M).” A police officer of Chopra Police station informed that no one has been arrested yet.