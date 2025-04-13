Youth impersonates cop, dupes job seekers

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Swarupnagar Police Station in North 24-Parganas for allegedly duping several youths on the pretext of arranging jobs by impersonating a police officer.

According to sources, the accused identified as Sabir Sheikh lives at Paikpara area of Bongaon in North 24-Parganas. About six months ago, he had rented a house in Charghat area of Swarupnagar. On Saturday night, a few youths went to the rented house and surrounded Sheikh. They reportedly were asking for the money which was paid to get jobs. After a while police were informed.

Cops initially detained Sheikh and brought him to the Swarupnagar Police Station. After a complaint was lodged against him, a case was registered following which Sheikh was arrested. It was learnt that Sheikh was actually a businessman who deals in ginger and garlic. Police are investigating to find out how many youths were cheated. Cops are also grilling him to unearth whether Sheikh is a member of any racket that is involved in cheating unemployed youths.