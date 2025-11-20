Youth held with Rs 30L in cash

Siliguri: A youth was arrested late Wednesday night after police recovered bundles of cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh from his scooter at Hashmi Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in Siliguri. The arrested youth has been identified as Mohammad Wasim, originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was living in a rented house in the Fulbari area near the India-Bangladesh border for the past three months.

According to police sources, officers from Siliguri Police Station conducted the raid based on a tip-off. During the search, police detained the suspicious youth and found a bag on his scooter containing Rs 30 lakh in cash. The money was stacked in bundles of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes.

When questioned about the source of the money and where he intended to take it, Wasim failed to provide any satisfactory answers.

Police also confirmed that he was not carrying any bank receipts or documents to justify the possession of such a large amount of cash. Police further revealed that the scooter he was riding did not belong to him; it had been taken on rent.

On Thursday, police produced the accused before the Siliguri Court. Investigators are now examining his phone records to determine his contacts and movements over the past few days. They are also trying to trace the origin of the cash and identify whether Wasim is part of a larger network.