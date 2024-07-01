Youth held with dual citizenship documents

Siliguri: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a youth with dual citizenship documents of India and Bangladesh at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari while he was trying to enter India from Bangladesh. The accused has been identified as Manik Islam.



On Sunday night, the accused attempted to enter India from Bangladesh when he was apprehended and interrogated by the BSF.

Subsequently, officials found documents confirming his citizenship in both Bangladesh and India. Following this, the BSF promptly handed him over to New Jalpaiguri Police. The police suspected that he is a Bangladeshi national. A case has been filed against the accused and Islam was presented before the Jalpaiguri court for further legal proceedings on Monday.

On Saturday night, the Special Task Force (STF) Siliguri, had apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the India-Bangladesh border for illegally entering India from Bangladesh. Both the accused did not have any valid documents. Police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.