Youth held with about 600 kg of banned firecrackers at Dharmatala

Kolkata: A 23-year-old man was arrested by Kolkata Police on Saturday morning for allegedly possessing around 600 kg of banned firecrackers near the Calcutta Referee Association on Mayo Road, close to the Dharmatala bus terminus.

The accused, identified as Md Zeeshan, a resident of Tiljala Road under Topsia police station, was apprehended around 9.45 a.m. Police said three nylon sacks and 25 paper cartons filled with various types of banned fireworks — including shells, kali pataka and chocolate bombs — were found in his possession.

Investigators said Zeeshan claimed he had procured the consignment for transportation to Asansol.

The entire stock was seized following legal formalities, and a case was registered at Maidan police station under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrest is part of the ongoing citywide crackdown on illegal firecrackers ahead of the festive season.

Raids have been conducted across several parts of the city, leading to multiple seizures.