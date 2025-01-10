Youth held with 20 turtles in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Balurghat police arrested a youth with 20 turtles on Thursday night during a raid at the Kamarpara market. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the operation and rescued the turtles. The accused, identified as Sagar Mali (25), a resident of Balupara under the Hili Police Station, was produced in the Balurghat district court on Friday. The rescued turtles were handed over to the Balurghat Forest department.

The police are investigating the source of the turtles and how they were brought to the Kamarpara market. Notably, the Kamarpara market, one of the largest in the district, operates every Thursday and Sunday. According to sources, the turtles were being sold illegally at the market on Thursday night, leading the police to take swift action. Each turtle weighs approximately 700-800 grams, as reported. Speaking about the incident, Balurghat DSP Headquarters Bikram Prasad said: “Based on a tip-off, Balurghat police conducted the raid and recovered 20 turtles. One individual has been arrested and was presented in court on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.”

It is worth mentioning that on December 22, a similar incident occurred when 103 turtles were rescued from a private bus traveling from Siliguri to Balurghat, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Police sources revealed that operations to curb illegal wildlife trafficking are regularly conducted across South Dinajpur district.