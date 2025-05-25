Youth held with 120 bullets from Esplanade bus terminus

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Sunday evening from the Esplanade bus terminus along with a huge number of bullets by the Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF).

On Sunday morning, STF officials were tipped off about a consignment of arms being brought to the city by bus. Accordingly, the STF officers reached the Esplanade bus terminus on Sunday afternoon. In the evening, a bus from Burdwan arrived. From the said bus, the suspect deboarded. Immediately the youth was intercepted and searched. While searching the bag the youth was carrying, cops found a huge number of bullets inside.

While counting, police found that the youth identified as Ramkrishna Majhi of Ketugram in East Burdwan was carrying 120 bullets, including 100 bullets of 8mm and 20 bullets of 7.65 mm. After following the necessary procedure, the youth was arrested. He will be interrogated to find out where he procured the consignment from and to whom it was to be delivered.