Youth held while attaching devise at ATM

Kolkata: A youth was caught by the cops of Bally Police Station while he was trying to attach a device to the ATM to block the money.

According to sources, recently several bank account holders were found to be cheated when they were trying to withdraw money from ATMs. The incidents were reported to the manager of the said nationalised bank.

On August 25, the manager lodged a complaint at the Bally Police Station claiming that an unknown youth was seen attaching a device in the machine that blocked the flow of the money at the delivery tray. When the person trying to withdraw money used to leave the ATM, the accused youth used to remove the device and take away the money.