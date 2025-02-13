Youth held on charges of raping specially-abled minor

Siliguri: A youth was arrested on the charges of raping a 17-year-old specially abled minor. The incident occurred in Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Raju Bagariya (27 years), a resident of Rajasthan. He had recently moved to the area with his family, renting a house near the victim’s residence approximately five days prior to the incident.

According to local sources, on Tuesday afternoon, Bagariya allegedly entered the victim’s home while she was alone and allegedly raped her.

When the minor screamed, one of her relative’s rushed to the house and saw the incident. When the relative tried to detain the accused, he fled from the spot.

Later, the victim’s family filed a written complaint at the police station, prompting an immediate investigation.

Police tracked Bagariya’s mobile phone and apprehended him late Tuesday night from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. Police said he was about to board a train from the station.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed the arrest stating: “The accused has been arrested. An investigation is on.”

Bagariya has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday.