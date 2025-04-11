Youth held in Siliguri for ‘money fraud’

Siliguri: The police of the Panitanki Outpost have arrested a youth for allegedly duping people out of crores of rupees by promising high interest returns. The accused has been identified as Vishal Saha (24 years), a resident of Raja Rammohan Roy Road in Siliguri. Vishal lured people by offering high interest rates on investments.

According to reports, Vishal initially paid returns regularly to gain the trust of investors. However, after a few months, he stopped paying interest and allegedly withdrew the capital.

On Wednesday, two victims — one from Shalbari and another, the accused’s neighbor — filed written complaints at the Panitanki police outpost against Vishal. Acting on the complaints, the police arrested him on Wednesday night.

While the exact amount of money involved is still being verified, police sources estimate the fraud to be around Rs 26 crore. Vishal was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday.

Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “Primary investigation revealed that the accused has been involved in such activities for the past year. Further investigation is underway.”