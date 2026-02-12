Youth held in Odisha for duping former Kolkata Police CP’s son

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by Kolkata Police in Odisha for allegedly duping the son of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, who is now serving as Director of Security.

According to sources, Manoj Kumar Verma’s son, Piyush Verma, was searching online last month for a paying guest accommodation in Delhi when he came across a website listing several such properties.

After shortlisting one option and contacting the number provided on the site, he was allegedly asked to pay an advance of Rs 30,000.

After making the payment, Piyush was unable to contact anyone for further details and realised he had been duped. A complaint was immediately lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station, following which a case was registered.

During the investigation, police traced the transaction to a bank account in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A Kolkata Police team travelled to Bhubaneswar last week and arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh Pradhan.

He was brought to Kolkata and produced before the Bankshall Court, which initially remanded him to police custody.