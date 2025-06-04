Youth held in Hooghly for throwing used engine oil at women

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Tuesday night at Uttarpara in Hooghly for allegedly throwing used engine oil at women. According to sources, in the past few days, several women complained that someone threw a sticky chemical at them. Despite starting an investigation to locate the attacker, the police were unable to identify any suspects.

On Tuesday night, a student was returning home through the Kanthalbagan area in Uttarpara when someone threw the same liquid substance at her. When the woman tried to locate the attacker, she saw a youth running away. Hearing the student screaming, local residents caught the youth. Moreover, two persons who were walking along the same road were caught and assaulted. However, later it was found that the other two were not involved in any attack. Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused youth. Cops suspect that the youth was throwing engine oil as he is mentally unstable. “As far as we know, the youth have some mental issues. It is not like he was targeting the women for some specific reason,” said a senior official of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate