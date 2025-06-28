Youth held for stealing Pragati Maidan OC’s car

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for stealing the designated car of the officer in-charge (OC) of Pragati Maidan Police Station on Thursday night.

According to sources, on Thursday around 5:25 pm, cops of Pragati Maidan Police Station found the red SUV assigned for the OC missing. While checking the CCTV footage, police found a youth sitting on the driver’s seat of the SUV bearing registration WB 02AJ 3359 and driving off around 5:08 pm. Immediately the Traffic Control Room (TCR) was informed about the incident.

Accordingly, a verbal message was circulated across the city with a direction to intercept the SUV. After a while, the red SUV was spotted by traffic cops near the Kasba Police Station. The car was intercepted and the youth was detained. Later, the accused was brought to the Pragati Maidan Police Station where he was interrogated. During interrogation, the youth claimed that his name was Imraan Hussain and he is from Itahar in North Dinajpur. However, he did not make it clear about why he stole the car. Later, a case was registered and the youth was arrested.