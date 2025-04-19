Youth held for stealing money to buy iPhone for girlfriend

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Ballygunge Police Station for stealing Rs 2.53 lakh from the cash box of a popular food chain for buying an iPhone to

gift his girlfriend.

According to police, on Thursday, manager of the said food chain lodged a complaint alleging that Rs 2.53 lakh was missing from the cash box which was suspected to have been stolen using a master key. While checking the CCTV footage of the shop, police found that around 4:30 am, the CCTV DVR had stopped recording due to a power cut. Suspecting someone from the staff was involved, cops asked for the details of the staff. While checking, it was found that one of them identified as Chanchal Bhuniya had booked a bike taxi. Accordingly, the bike taxi service provider was contacted and Bhuniya’s drop location was obtained.

On Friday, police conducted a raid at Bhuniya’s house in Mograhat area of South 24-Parganas. During probe, Bhuniya confessed that he had stolen the money by disconnecting the power supply. He had planned to steal money from the cash box several months ago and had also made a key to the box. His intention was to gift iPhone 16 pro max to his girlfriend.