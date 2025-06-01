Youth held for stealing gold jewellery from woman

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for stealing gold jewellery from a woman on the pretext of wearing those ornaments. However, after he was arrested, the accused told the cops that he was just pulling a prank on the woman whom he met through a dating App. According to sources, the accused youth, a resident of Howrah met a woman through a dating App. After a few days of virtual interaction, both of them agreed to meet. Accordingly, they decided to meet at the New Town. On Thursday, the woman met the youth near the Anandamela park. At the first meeting, the youth suddenly praised the jewellery the woman was wearing and wished to click pictures after wearing them. The woman who was convinced by the accused, removed her earrings and chain and handed over those to the youth. After wearing the jewellery when the woman was about to take a picture, suddenly the youth acted as he was very thirsty and needed water.

When the woman went to buy a bottle of water, the youth fled in his car. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the New Town Police Station. After receiving the complaint, a case was registered and through the car registration number, police nabbed the youth from his residence in Howrah and recovered the jewellery. After getting arrested, the youth told the cops that he had no bad intentions other than just pulling a prank. The accused was produced at the Barasat Court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody.

