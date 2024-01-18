Youth held for stabbing minor girl student

The police arrested the youth accused of trying to slit the throat of a minor girl student along with stabbing her on her way home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested who hails from Hatathpara under Malda Police Station was produced at the court on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody.

20-year-old Ujjwal Mandal, on the way to the court on Wednesday, said that the attack was carried out to scare the girl for cheating him in a relationship.

The 13-year-old, class 8 girl student, was returning home from a private school in Aatmile area at around 3 pm on Tuesday when the accused used multiple knives to cause injury on her throat and stabbed her. The girl was rushed to a local hospital and then to Malda Medical College and Hospital. She was later released in a stable condition after treatment.

The girl’s father alleged that the youth attempted to kill his daughter after his approaches for an affair were rejected by the girl. Mandal remained in a hideout on Tuesday after the incident and came to catch a vehicle at Bulbulimore under Malda Police Station at around midnight on Tuesday. The police were on a lookout and arrested him from fleeing to South Dinajpur via Bamangola.

Ujjal Mandal also claimed that he had a long love affair with that student who later had an affair with another youth. Trying to break up with him, the girl did not speak to him for 3 days due to which he planned the attack to scare her.