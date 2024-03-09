Youth held for stabbing his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested from Parnashree after he attacked his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law with a sharp weapon and injured them badly.



The incident occurred late Friday evening when the accused went to his in-law’s house and engaged in a heated exchange with his wife. As he allegedly started beating up his wife over some issue, his in-laws came to

her rescue.

The accused then attacked both his in-laws and wife with a sharp weapon. After hearing the screaming of the three persons, the local residents rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused.

He was later handed over to the police. All the injured people have been admitted to a hospital. Police have arrested the accused and recovered the sharp weapon from his possession. A probe has been initiated. It was learnt that the injuries of the victims were serious in nature.