Youth held for ‘sexual assault’ of minor

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Friday morning for the alleged sexual torture of a minor on Thursday evening in Uttarpara of Hooghly.

According to sources, on Thursday evening, the minor girl and her friend had been to the abandoned Hindmotor factory. Suddenly, the accused youth, identified as Dipankar Adhikari, and his two friends arrived there. It is alleged that Adhikari and his

friends raped her.

After returning home, the victim narrated the incident to her parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Uttarpara Police Station. On Friday morning, Adhikari was arrested. Sources informed that the youth was seen with several Trinamool Congress leaders of the district earlier, and also several photographs were found with the ruling party leaders. However, the local Trinamool Congress leadership said that Adhikari is not a member of the party.

Earlier, Adhikari was accused of several criminal offences, like threatening and cheating people. Earlier, Adhikari allegedly threatened a fish trader who was involved in pisciculture in a waterbody on the Hindmotor area.

Police are continuing the probe, and a massive manhunt is on to nab Adhikari’s friends. The medical examination of the victim girl has been conducted.