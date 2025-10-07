Youth held for selling Durga Puja Carnival passes

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Monday from residence in Haridevpur for allegedly selling the passes of the grand Durga Puja Carnival that took place on Sunday in Red Road.

The accused identified as Arunesh Shil was produced at the Bankshall Court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody till October 10.

According to sources, Shil had collected multiple passes for the carnival from different places. Later, he made an announcement about the sale of the passes on social media. After seeing that post, several people contacted him.

On Sunday, a case was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station against Shil. In the FIR, it was alleged that he had posted an advertisement for selling Durga Puja Carnival passes for Rs 5,000. Police, while investigating, came to know that Shil had sold a few passes for around Rs 4,000 after a bargain. On Monday morning, cops of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station conducted a raid at Shil’s residence and nabbed him. During the raid, several passes for the carnival were reportedly found from his possession. He is being interrogated to find whether any other person is involved in this illegal activity.