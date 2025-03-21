Youth held for secretly recording video of woman

Siliguri: Police of Ashighar outpost arrested a youth on the allegations of recording a video of a woman taking a bath.

The incident took place in Madhya Shanti Nagar area on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Debashish Roy, a resident of Madhya Shantinagar.

Allegedly, when the woman, who is also a resident of the same area, was taking a bath, the youth was secretly filming her. After that, the woman realized what had happened and lodged a complaint at Ashighar outpost, and the police arrested the youth. On Thursday, he was produced in Jalpaiguri Court.