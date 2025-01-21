Youth held for ‘raping’ woman in Siliguri

Siliguri: A man was arrested on the allegations of raping a woman for two consecutive days.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Sahani (23), a resident of the Kholai Bhakatri area of Matigara.

According to police reports, the victim and Vishal had been in a romantic relationship for about four to five months. On January 9, the woman was allegedly lured by Vishal to the Shishudangi area under false pretences. He allegedly took her to a diesel shed near Siliguri Junction, where she was reportedly confined for two days and subjected to repeated sexual assault. On January 11, the victim managed to escape and returned home, where she narrated the ordeal to her family. Due to her physical condition, she underwent treatment for two days before filing a complaint at the women police station on January 13.

The accused was absconding after the incident.

However, on Monday night, the police arrested Vishal from near his residence. He was produced in Siliguri court on Tuesday and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.