Youth held for molesting two women

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for molesting two women in the Chatterjeehat area in Howrah on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Though the accused, identified as Rajapriya Saha, owner of a wine shop, initially managed to flee, but later detained by the local residents and subsequently handed over to the police. According to sources, on Sunday, around 12:30 pm, a student was walking along the road in the Tantipara area of Shibpur when the accused, riding a scooter, slapped her on her hips and fled.

Though the woman tried to chase the accused, failed to catch him. After she informed the residents about the incident, they checked the CCTV footage of a club and spotted the accused. After identifying Saha, he was detained by the local people. Later, he was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, police, while checking the details, found that Saha was involved in another molestation case, which took place on Saturday night. A school teacher was returning home riding her scooter when Saha blocked her way and molested her. When the woman tried to stop him, he fled. Police have arrested Saha in connection with the molestation case of Sunday, while the case that was registered on the basis of the complaint of the school teacher is pending against him.