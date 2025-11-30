Youth held for ‘molestation’ near Ambedkar bridge

Kolkata: Police on Sunday arrested a youth in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman near the Ambedkar bridge on Friday night.

Two other accused are still absconding and a manhunt has been launched to trace them.

According to sources, the woman, a resident of East Kolkata, was waiting for a bus near the Ambedkar Bridge when a car stopped beside her. A youth known to her allegedly approached and offered her a lift. When she declined, she was suddenly pulled by her hand and forced into the vehicle. Police said two other men were already inside the car.

The woman told investigators that she was molested and assaulted by all three while the car was moving. After nearly an hour, the accused allegedly abandoned her in the Maidan area. A police patrolling team spotted her crying and immediately rescued her. She was taken to a hospital, where sources said doctors found multiple injury marks on her body.

The woman later filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Pragati Maidan police station. During the investigation, police traced and arrested one of the accused, identified as Altaf Alam of G-90A, Batti Kal 1st Lane, Garden Reach. The two others remain at large.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and locate the absconding accused.