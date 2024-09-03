Youth held for ‘molestation’ during Esplanade protest over RG Kar incident

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly molesting a protestor in the Esplanade area where several people, including renowned Tollywood actors, were gathered demanding justice in connection with the RG Kar rape and murder case on Sunday night.



According to sources, on Sunday several people including a few Tollywood actors were protesting against the rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. While they were demanding justice using slogan shouting a youth who was standing close to the gathering allegedly started passing lewd comments at a few women protestors.

When the youth was confronted the accused tried to flee. But the protestors intercepted him and handed over to the cops present at the protest site.

Initially, the accused youth was detained and kept in safe custody inside a police kiosk. Later a police van was brought in which the youth was taken to the Hare Street police station. Sources claimed that a case on charge of molestation was reportedly registered and he was arrested. In a similar incident, another youth on Sunday evening allegedly passed lewd comments at a few protestors. When he was confronted the accused ran away from

the vicinity.

Police reportedly checked the CCTV footage and published video footage of a youth who was seen running. Sources reportedly informed that police are trying to identify the accused and subsequently arrest him.