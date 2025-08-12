Youth held for loan fraud

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly obtaining loans using other persons’ credentials to use the money for his tour purposes.

According to sources, last month a complaint was lodged at the Bhowanipore Police Station by a local resident alleging that someone had obtained a loan of Rs 60,000 using her credentials. While probing, police got in touch with the loan service provider and came up with a bank account where the money was credited.

During further investigation, police zeroed in on a youth identified as Abhijit Saha whose mobile number was found from the bank account details. While tracking his location, police came to know that his location was changing frequently. A few days ago, cops found that the location of Saha was in North Bengal and was not moving much. Accordingly, a police team was sent to Meteli area in Jalpaiguri district from where Saha was nabbed.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Saha used to introduce himself as a senior official of a nationalised bank. Last month, he met the complainant while travelling in a train to Kolkata from Puri and offered a job for her.

On the pretext of arranging jobs, Saha took the photocopy of her educational qualification documents along with bank details. He even used her laptop and collected more details about her bank transactions. Later, using those credentials, he obtained the loan and bought tickets to North Bengal.

It was learnt that Saha had committed such crimes earlier and multiple cases are registered against him at several police stations across the state. He was using about 20 SIM cards for his criminal activity.