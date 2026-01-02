Youth held for impersonating Army personnel gets bail

Siliguri: The youth, Bhavesh Ghatani, who was arrested for impersonating army personnel, from a shopping mall in Matigara has been granted bail. No incriminating information was recovered from him.

According to police sources, Ghatani is a resident of Darjeeling and has been living in a rented house in the Shiv Mandir area of Siliguri. During primary interrogation, Ghatani stated to the police that he wanted to become an Army officer and had appeared for examinations several times but failed. However, he told his friends that he had already joined the Army.

Therefore, he bought the uniform from a shop at Bihar More, Bagdogra, and went to the shopping mall to click pictures in the uniform, which he planned to send to his friends. But before that, he was arrested.

Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “We have searched his rented house and carefully analyzed his phone.

No suspicious information has been found yet. However, further investigation is on. We are also looking for shops that are still producing army uniforms despite the ban.

We have sent warnings to the shops. If they continue production, further steps will be taken as per law.”