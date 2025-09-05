Youth held for forging Aadhaar, voter cards for B’deshi nat’ls

Alipurduar: A youth from the Ashutosh Palli area of Falakata town has been arrested for allegedly preparing fake Aadhaar and voter identity cards for

illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The operation was carried out late Wednesday night by the Delhi Police Special Branch, with assistance from the State Police STF.

The accused, identified as Toton Banik, ran a cyber café in the Super Market area of Falakata Hatkhola.

According to police sources, the arrest followed a crackdown in Delhi where several Bangladeshi nationals were caught possessing forged documents. On examining the fake Aadhaar and voter cards, investigators traced the digital trail to Banik’s mobile number and cyber café operations in Falakata. Acting on this lead, a joint team of the Delhi Police and State STF conducted a raid and apprehended Banik. He was produced before the Alipurduar District Court on Thursday and has been placed on transit remand for transfer to Delhi.

Confirming the development, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “The youth from Falakata was arrested by the State Police STF on charges of forging Aadhaar and voter cards and handed over to the Delhi Police.”