Youth held for ‘attempt to rape’ in Malda

Malda: The police arrested a youth immediately after he had allegedly attempted to rape a student of Class XI in Baishnabnagar. The victim was hospitalised in critical condition. Based on the complaint of the girl’s family, the police arrested Josim, the accused.



The victim who was watching a play in the field on Sunday night was called by some youths and was taken to an isolated place. When the youths tried to rape her, she screamed and the accused fled from the spot upon the arrival of the locals. The BJP women’s wing protested in front of the police van alleging that Josim is connected with the TMC and accusing police of hiding proof. TMC leadership strongly condemned the incident and said that the matter has nothing to do with politics and the offender must be punished.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “According to the family’s

complaint, a case of attempted rape has been registered and the investigation has been started. The victim’s statement has

been recorded.”