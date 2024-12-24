Youth held for assault & attempted rape

Siliguri: Cops from the Women Police Station have arrested a 20-year-old youth on allegations of assaulting and attempting to rape a 40-year-old woman, who is the mother of one of his friends.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sahil, a resident of Khalpara in Siliguri.

According to sources, the accused and the woman’s family had a dispute when the accused and the woman’s son quarrelled for some unknown reason. The woman’s son and Sahil were friends and residents of the same area.

After the altercation, the victim’s family filed a written complaint at Siliguri Police Station against Md. Sahil.

Afterwards, Md. Sahil started pressuring the family to withdraw the complaint.

On the night of December 20, Sahil reportedly entered the woman’s house.

It is alleged that he physically attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim filed a detailed complaint at the Women’s Police Station on Saturday, based on which the police arrested him on Sunday.

The accused was produced at the Siliguri Court on Monday.

The police from the Siliguri Women’s Police Station have stated that an investigation has been initiated to uncover the complete details of the incident.