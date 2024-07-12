Youth held for abetting another youth to end life

Kolkata: A youth who was a driver of a BJP leader was arrested for allegedly abetting another youth to commit suicide and cheating.



According to sources, the accused identified as Asish Chakraborty had borrowed money from the deceased youth Deep (22). Chakraborty allegedly used to introduce himself as the driver of a prominent BJP leader of Kolkata. Using the BJP leader’s name, Chakraborty used to threaten Deep whenever he asked for his money back.

On July, Deep reportedly committed suicide. Later, his family members lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered. However, the BJP leader reportedly claimed that Chakraborty used to be her driver but was terminated after several allegations of taking money had cropped up against him. Since Deep had committed suicide, Chakraborty was absconding. On Wednesday night he was arrested. Police are probing to find out about how many people have been duped by Chakraborty so far.