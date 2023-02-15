Youth hacked to death in Siliguri, plaint filed

A youth was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday night in Sahid Colony area of Ward 35 in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Tinku Sarkar, a Toto driver.

The 32-year-old was a resident of New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri. According to the family of the deceased, he had received a phone call and went outside.

Later, they got to know that a group of youths had stabbed him. Locals had rushed him to the Siliguri District Hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. The family has filed a written complaint to the New Jalpaiguri Police station.