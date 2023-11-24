Youth hacked to death in Chitpur

Kolkata: A youth was hacked to death by another during an altercation on Friday morning in the Chitpur area.



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case

According to sources, on Friday morning two youths got involved in an altercation at the K L Das Road area around 9 am

on Friday.

It is alleged that during the altercation one of them took out a sharp weapon from his pocket and started stabbing the other youth identified as Sheikh Dulara (29).

Though the victim tried to resist, he failed to block the accused. As soon as Dulara fell on the ground the accused fled with the help of one of his associates.

Later the duo identified as Shiby Roy alias Thapa and Sonu Mallick were picked up from the Chitpur area.

Dulara was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Though it is not clear about the issue over which the altercation had broken out, it is suspected that the accused and the victim were addicted to drugs or liquor.

The altercation is suspected to have broken out over the consumption of liquor or drugs. Police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated a murder case.