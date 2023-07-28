Youth gets friends from Delhi to murder his uncle

Jalpaiguri: A tragic incident occurred on Thursday at Sikiajhora Angra Bhasha area of Dhupguri block, Jalpaiguri, where the nephew got his friend from Delhi and together hacked his uncle to death.

The deceased has been identified as Mehtab Hossain (38 years). During the gruesome attack, Mehtab's wife, Moumita Das, was seriously injured while trying to save her husband. She is currently undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Following the incident, the police arrested several individuals, including the deceased's nephew, Altav Alam, along with his two girlfriends, Kirti Shah and Shikha Mishra, and three others, Abhishek Masi, Sumit Chowdhury, and Yasab Masi. According to Dhupguri police, all the arrested are under 20 years of age and are residents of Sagarpur, Mayapuri, Dabri area in Delhi. On Friday, the six arrested individuals were produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Jalpaiguri District Court. The court's additional public prosecutor, Mrinmoy Banerjee, stated that the judge has ordered 14-days custody.

Jalpaiguri superintendent of police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, said: "Mehtab Hossain had a dispute with his nephew over a plot in Bihar. Altav Alam, the nephew, had

planned to visit his uncle's house in Jalpaiguri and demand money. As Altav resided in Delhi, he brought his acquaintances to Hossain's house. They hacked Mehtab to death using a sharp weapon."