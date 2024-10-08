Youth gets 15 years rigorous jail for sexual assault on minor

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri POCSO Court has sentenced one Dulal Roy to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a schoolgirl. Judge Indawar Tripathi delivered the verdict on Tuesday, also imposing an additional three months of imprisonment for failing to pay a Rs 20,000 fine. The court ordered victim compensation of Rs 2 lakh.



Debashis Dutta, Assistant Public Prosecutor of the POCSO court, stated: “The incident occured in 2015. The minor’s family relied on daily wages, leaving her home alone often.

The accused took advantage of this situation and coerced the girl into sexual acts multiple times. The girl’s mother grew suspicious upon noticing physical changes in her daughter, leading to a medical examination that confirmed a four-month pregnancy.” Following the revelation, the family filed a complaint at the local police station on September 15, 2015, resulting in a case registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Sources indicate that Roy ‘surrendered’ to the court to avoid arrest and has been in custody since then.

The judge issued the sentence after considering the testimonies of seven witnesses and reviewing

case documents.