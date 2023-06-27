Youth from Nepal held with fake voter, Aadhaar cards

Siliguri: Naxalbari Police arrested a person with a fake voter card and Aadhaar card. He has been identified as Gopal Kharka (33 years).



The name on the fake voter and Aadhaar cards was Nehal Rautiya.

He is a resident of Mechi Nagar in Jhapa district of Nepal. Gopal Kharka applied for a passport.

On Monday, he went to the Naxalbari police station for document verification with the fake Voter and Aadhaar card.

The District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) Officer suspected the Identity proofs to be fake.

After interrogation, they came to know that the man was from Nepal.

Identity card of Nepal and Passport recovered from his possession.

The Kharibari police have arrested the man and produced him to the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.