Youth from city found dead in Purulia hotel

A youth from Salt Lake was found dead inside a hotel room in Purulia on Wednesday morning.

The youth, identified as Jayanta Roy, lived in Karunamoyee area in Salt Lake. He rented a room at a hotel on B T Sarkar road on Sunday.

Roy had not opened the door of his room since Tuesday. Suspecting something unusual, hotel staff informed the police. Cops from Purulia Sadar Police Station broke the door of the room and found Roy hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police are almost sure that it is a case of suicide as the door was locked from inside.

The cause behind his suicide is yet to be found.

He had been to Jhalda for some work.