Youth from Bihar brutally murdered near Malda-Bihar border; probe on

Malda: A gruesome murder has once again rocked Malda. On Thursday night, the mutilated body of a 35-year-old youth from Bihar was found near the Nakkatti Bridge area, connecting Bengal and Bihar, under Ratua Police Station limits. The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali, a resident of Bablabona village under Bihar’s Amadabad Police Station.

According to family sources, Akbar had arrived at Bilaimari village in Ratua block on Thursday evening around 6 pm to attend a family invitation. However, by 8 pm, he was unreachable and his phone was found switched off. Alarmed, his family began searching and soon learned from relatives that Akbar had left their home around 8 pm.

At around 9:30 pm, Akbar’s family found his body near a culvert just 100 metre from the Nakkatti Bridge. His mobile phone and motorcycle were found discarded nearby.

The body bore multiple injury marks.

Police from Ratua station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A formal complaint has been lodged against five individuals, following which one suspect, Kaushik Mondal of Amadabad, Bihar, has been detained.

“I still can’t believe my nephew is gone,” said Akbar’s aunt Sabina Bibi, weeping inconsolably. “He was a hardworking man supplying sand and stone. Why would anyone kill him like this?”

Though the exact motive remains unclear, police suspect the murder may be linked to disputes over the sand and stone supply business. An investigation is underway.