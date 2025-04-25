Youth found hanging near HUDCO Crossing

Kolkata: Panic spread among the pedestrians in Ultadanga area on Thursday morning after a youth was found hanging from an iron structure of the foot over bridge near the HUDCO Crossing.

According to sources, on Thursday around 6 am some pedestrians spotted a man hanging from an iron structure of the foot over bridge and informed the cops. Police rushed to the spot and brought down the man by cutting the nylon rope. He was rushed to the RG Kar Hospital where an on duty doctor declared

him brought dead.

During the probe, police came to know that the deceased identified as Sanjoy Mitra (36) was a resident of Gorapada Sarkar Lane. The young man’s house is in Ultadanga. It has been learnt that Mitra was unemployed for a long time.

As a result, he was suffering from depression. Also over the issue, he was having a problem in his marital life as well. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. It is suspected that Mitra has committed suicide. No foul play was detected so far.