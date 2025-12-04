Youth found hanging inside building

Kolkata: Tension gripped the vicinity of Girish Park Metro Station after a youth was found hanging inside a flat on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Soumyaditya Kundu (21) of Madhu Roy Lane in Girish Park area was undergoing an aviation course in South Africa and had recently returned home. On Wednesday afternoon, his parents found that their son was not at home.

When they tried to contact over the phone, they failed to connect Kundu. Meanwhile, the parents started calling Kundu’s friends. However, none of them were aware about the youth’s location.

Later, one of Kundu’s friends tracked his location at an unused flat of one of his uncles situated on the second floor of a house at 262, CR Avenue. When the parents reached the flat, they found the door was locked and on breaking it, they found Kundu hanging from the ceiling.

Cops of Girish Park Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. During the probe, police reportedly seized a tab from the flat with the word ‘lost’ written on its back.

Police have also come to know that Kundu was in a relationship with a girl and suspect that there might be some crisis over that relation due to which the youth committed suicide. Till last reports came in, no foul play was detected.