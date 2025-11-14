Youth found hanging in Islampur, wife detained

Raiganj: Tension gripped Ramkrishna Pally under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Friday morning after a 32-year-old man, identified as Tinku Nandi, was found hanging inside his room. The youth, who worked at a local nursing home, was discovered dead by his family members around 8 am. Police have initiated a case and further investigations are underway.

According to police sources, Tinku was found hanging from a window with a saree tied around his neck. The body was found in a suspicious position, as he was still standing on the bed, prompting immediate doubts within the family. His wife, Sutapa Ball Nandi, was reportedly not present in the room at the time.

His mother, Sandhya Nandi, alleged foul play and accused her daughter-in-law of murdering her son and said: “When I entered the room, I found him hanging in an unusual manner. His wife was missing. She often troubled him and repeatedly demanded money. We suspect she killed him and fled.” The family later lodged a complaint at Islampur Police Station seeking strict action. A senior officer of Islampur Police District confirmed that Sutapa Ball Nandi has been detained for interrogation. “We are investigating the matter from all angles. The post-mortem report will help determine the cause of death,” the officer stated.