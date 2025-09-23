Youth found dead with gunshot wound; police suspect suicide

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a youth with a gunshot injury was found in Garden Reach in the West Port Police Station area.

According to sources, on Monday, around 9:45 am, local residents saw a youth lying with a bullet injury on the right side of the forehead near Hooghly Jute mill on Dumayune Avenue in West Port.

Immediately, the police were informed. After sending the body for autopsy, cops started an inquiry to establish the identity. About an hour later, the youth’s identity was established as Shresth Dhurka (29) of 6A, Saint George’s Terrace in the Hastings area.

It was learnt that when locals spotted the body, blood clotting had already started.

Also, a single-shot firearm was found lying between Dhurka’s legs. While talking to the family members, Dhurka told the cops that the deceased was working in a private company in the Bhowanipore area for the last six months. However, he was allowed to work from home.Police claimed that it was a case of suicide as a note was found in his bag.

In the police report, it has been mentioned that Dhurka shot himself on the forehead.