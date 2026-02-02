Youth found dead near girlfriend’s house in Gede

Kolkata: A youth was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, near his girlfriend’s house at Gede in Nadia on Sunday morning.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as Sourav Haldar of Haldarpara in Gede, was in a relationship with Anup Haldar’s daughter, who also lives in the area.

It is alleged that on Saturday night, Anup’s daughter called Sourav to meet her. He went missing afterward and remained unreachable despite repeated calls. On Sunday morning, Sourav’s body was discovered on land next to Anup’s residence. The police have recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Sourav’s family members alleged that he was murdered by Anup and his family. It is also alleged that Anup was against the relationship between his daughter and Sourav.

He allegedly had threatened Sourav multiple times. Though police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death, a few persons have been detained

for interrogation.