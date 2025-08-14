Youth found dead inside guest house room

Kolkata: Tension spread in Burrabazar area after a youth was found dead inside a guest house room on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Paban Kumar Das (37) of Malbazar in Jalpaiguri, had rented a room on the third floor of a guest house located on Canning Street, in Burrabazar, on Tuesday. On Wednesday around 6:40 am, assistant manager of the guest house identified as Tilak Sau reportedly called the Burrabazar Police Station and informed that a boarder was lying unconscious on the floor of a room on the third floor of the guest house. Also, vomit and blood were seen on the floor.

After a while, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The autopsy surgeon verbally opined that few small injuries were present over different parts of the body—mainly on both hands, legs including abrasions, bruises. He also mentioned that those injuries were likely to have been caused due to the person falling down from a place.

In the respiratory tract, food particles were found while alcohol was found along with food in the stomach as well.

It is suspected that the death was caused due to aspiration of food materials into the respiratory system which might have been a result of consuming a large quantity of alcohol. No foul play has been detected so far.