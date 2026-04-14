Youth found dead inside flat with bullet injures

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in the Nabagram area of Narendrapur under the Baruipur Police District after a youth was found dead with bullet injuries on Monday morning.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested, and two firearms along with six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the flat where the body was found.

According to sources, the deceased, Arup Mondal (36), lived alone in the flat. Late Sunday night, his maternal uncle, Shankar Naskar, received a call from an acquaintance about a disturbance inside.

On reaching the flat early Monday, he found Arup dead, while a woman, Priyanka Das, and a youth, Raju, were present. The duo claimed that Arup had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Naskar alleged that his nephew had not committed suicide, as the bullet wound was on the right side of his head, even though Arup was left-handed. Police have sent the body for an autopsy and arrested Raju and Das on suspicion.

It was learnt that Das was a frequent visitor to Arup, while Raju also had been to the flat on a few occasions. Cops suspect a relationship dispute as the motive behind the alleged murder. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain some facts.