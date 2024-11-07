Youth found dead in Joka ESI Hospital, investigation on

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances a youth, missing since Tuesday evening, was found dead inside the Joka ESI Hospital premises on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 7:20 am staff of the hospital spotted a youth lying unconscious behind the academic building and suspecting something unnatural informed the police. After a while, cops rushed the youth to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During prob, police found that the youth identified as Rounak Bhatta (29) of Paschim Putiyari in Behala had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Bhatta had reportedly left home saying that he was going for an evening walk. When he did not return till late at night his family members tried to check at all possible places but failed to trace him.

Later a missing diary was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station. Probing officers also came to know that Bhatta was physically not fit and was depressed over having no job. So far no foul play was found.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

As of now an unnatural death case has been registered at the Thakurpukur Police Station.