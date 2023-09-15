Youth found dead in front of his house in Ekbalpore

Kolkata: A youth was found dead in front of a five-storied building in Ekbalpore late on Wednesday night.



The youth identified as Kaiser Ansari (27) of 46/H/1/2, Dr. Sudhir Basu Road in Ekbalpore lived in a room on the roof of the house with his wife for the past eight months on rent.

According to police, a few passersby spotted a man lying unconscious in front of the said building around 2:30 am. Also, they noticed injuries on his body.

Seeing this, Ekbalpore Police Station was informed. Police within a short period rushed Ansari to SSKM Hospital where he was declared dead.

During the preliminary probe, cops came to know that Ansari was living with his wife in a room on the rooftop of the building. His wife told the cops that when the incident happened, she was sleeping. It is suspected that Ansari somehow fell from the roof.

But it is not clear whether he accidentally fell or someone pushed him off or he committed suicide. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, the forensic experts have been requested to visit the spot and conduct a probe to ascertain the cause of Ansari’s fall. As no complaint was lodged, police registered an unnatural death case and started a probe nurturing all possible angles.