Youth found dead at home, murder case filed against wife

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Sarsuna Ram Road in the South West Division (SWD) of the Kolkata Police after a youth was found hanging inside his house while his wife and daughter were found locked inside their bedroom.



The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Sarsuna area. The deceased youth’s sister lodged a murder complaint against her sister-in-law and one of her family members.

On Tuesday morning, police were informed that a youth, Sunny Singh, was found hanging inside a house on Sarsuna Ram Road. His body was discovered on the lap of his wife, Punita Singh, with neighbours gathered.

Neighbour Kallol Hirak said Punita had called him around 6:50 am, saying her bedroom door was locked and she and her daughter were trapped. With neighbours’ help, she climbed down

from the balcony.

Holding the main entrance key, Punita opened the gate and found the wooden door half-open. Inside, she and others discovered Sunny hanging, a piece of cloth from her dress tied around

his neck.

Police stated that a preliminary inquiry found no injury marks on Sunny’s body.

They also said that Punita had filed a complaint against her husband at the SarsunaPS in December last year, alleging

domestic violence.

On the night of January 19, Punita and her daughter were allegedly thrown out of the house by Sunny, but they returned after police intervention.

After the autopsy of Sunny’s body, the concerned surgeon opined that the death was due to hanging and indicated suicide. However, Sunny’s sister, Sangita Shaw, lodged a murder complaint against Punita and her brother Rakesh Paswan. Police have registered a case, and probe is on.