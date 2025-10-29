Youth fires at woman in Bijoygarh, flees spot

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Bijoygarh area in Jadavpur on Monday evening after a youth allegedly fired at a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.

Police said the bullet narrowly missed the woman, and the accused fled immediately after the incident. He is still absconding. According to sources, the woman, a resident of Bijoygarh, had been staying in Bengaluru for professional reasons, where she met the accused, identified as Ravi Bharadwaj of Bihar. The two became close and started living together. However, the woman later discovered that Bharadwaj was already married, which led to frequent quarrels between them. Following repeated altercations, she decided to separate from him.

After the breakup, Bharadwaj allegedly attacked the woman in Bengaluru and was arrested in connection with the incident. Subsequently, the woman left her job in Bengaluru and returned to her home in Kolkata.

On Monday evening, Bharadwaj reportedly appeared near the woman’s residence in Bijoygarh and fired a shot aiming at her room. The bullet missed its target and struck a wall. Police suspect that the accused had conducted a recce of the area earlier to plan his escape route.

A police team reached the spot soon after the incident and recovered evidence from the scene. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused. Senior officers said preliminary findings suggest personal enmity as the motive behind the attack. Multiple police teams have been deployed to track Bharadwaj’s whereabouts.