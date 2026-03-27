Youth enters Ram Navami rally with weapon in New Town, sparks tension

Kolkata: Tension prevailed near the Ram Mandir area in New Town on Thursday over a BJP rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami after a youth was spotted carrying a sharp weapon.



According to sources, the rally was scheduled to begin from the Ram Mandir near Eco Park in the morning. A substantial police presence had been deployed to ensure compliance with Calcutta High Court directives. As preparations were underway in the presence of BJP candidate from the Rajarhat–New Town Assembly constituency, Pijush Kanoria, police noticed a youth carrying a weapon.

Officers immediately intervened, halted the rally and informed organisers that no weapons would

be permitted.

This led to an altercation, with BJP leaders and workers claiming that carrying a weapon was part of ritual worship. Police, however, reiterated that no individual would be allowed to participate in the rally with any weapon under any circumstances. The youth was subsequently barred from joining the procession.

Meanwhile, tension also arose in the Keshtopur area after BJP leaders and workers allegedly attempted to deviate from the permitted route during another Ram Navami rally headed towards Ram Mandir in Dum Dum. Police intervened, following which the rally proceeded along the approved route. Officials claimed that no untoward

incident occurred during the procession.