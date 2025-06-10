Youth ends life by consuming pesticide after ‘blackmail by woman & her accomplices’

Malda: A tragic incident has come to light in Bamonogola of Malda where a young man ended his life after allegedly being blackmailed by a woman and her accomplices. The 28-year-old, identified as Manojit Mondal, committed suicide by consuming pesticide, following months of harassment and extortion.

According to his wife, Juthika Adhikari Mondal: “The woman, named Pratima Biswas, trapped my husband under the guise of an intimate relationship. She started blackmailing him with compromising photos, videos and WhatsApp chats, demanding large sums of money.”

Juthika further revealed that Pratima was in cahoots with two other individuals, Vishal Biswas and Prosen Baowali from Gazole, who also participated in the extortion. “They pressured him with more and more demands, both emotionally and financially,” she said.

The heartbreaking final act took place near a riverbank, where Manojit recorded a video of himself before taking the fatal step. He sent this video to Pratima’s phone, leaving a chilling message behind. “It was the last straw for him,” said Juthika.

In response to the incident, the Malda Police Superintendent has ordered swift action.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are doing everything they can to apprehend the accused, stated police, urging locals to stay calm.

The accused woman has reportedly gone into hiding and police are questioning various individuals connected to the case.